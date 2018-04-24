GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
NIOS D.El.Ed Exam Time Table Released, Exams from May 31 to June 2

The exams will be conducted in a single shift on all three exam dates from 2:30PM to 5:30PM.

Updated:April 24, 2018, 10:29 PM IST
NIOS D.El.Ed Exam Time Table Released, Exams from May 31 to June 2
The NIOS Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed) programme has been designed by Academic Department, NIOS under the initiative of MHRD, Govt of India, for up-skilling in-service untrained teachers who are currently working in primary/ upper primary schools across the country.
NIOS D.El.Ed Exam Time Table 2018 has been released by the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) on its official website – nios.ac.in.

As per the exam schedule, NIOS will organize the first semester exams for Diploma in Elementary Education D.El.Ed. from 31st May 2018 to 2nd June 2018. The exams will be conducted in a single shift on all three exam dates from 2:30PM to 5:30PM.

Candidates who have enrolled for the First Semester of NIOS D.El.Ed. Examination for Untrained In-service Teachers under the D.El.Ed. Programme can download the official notification from the below mentioned URL:

http://dled.nios.ac.in/D_El_Ed_notification_datesheet.pdf

Exam Schedule:
1. Elementary Education in India: A Socio-Cultural Perspective (501) – Thursday, 31st May 2018
2. Pedagogic Processes in Elementary School (502) – Friday, 1st June 2018
3. Learning Languages at Elementary Level (503) – Saturday, 2nd June 2018

About NIOS D.El.Ed:
| Edited by: Bijaya Das
