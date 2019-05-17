English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
NIOS D.El.Ed Result 2019: National Institute of Open Schooling D.El.Ed Result to Be Out Today at dled.nios.ac.in
NIOS D.El.Ed Result 2019 to be announced by National Institute of Open Schooling Today at its official website dled.nios.ac.in.
Image for representation. (PTI Photo)
Loading...
NIOS D.El.Ed Result 2019| The National Institute of Open Schooling is likely to declare NIOS D.El.Ed Result 2019, NIOS D.El.Ed IV Semester Result 2019, NIOS Diploma in Elementary Education Result 2019 today May 17 (Friday) anytime soon. The fourth semester result of NIOS Diploma in Elementary Education 2019 will be hosted by the NIOS on its dled.nios.ac.in
Steps to check NIOS D.El.Ed Result 2019
The steps given below will help candidates to check result at the National Institute of Open Schooling’s website.
1- Go at NIOS’s official website dled.nios.ac.in
2- Spot ‘NIOS D.El.Ed Result 2019’ link
3- Enter the required details like registration number and date of birth
4- Click on submit button
5- You can view and download the NIOS D.El.Ed Result 2019, NIOS D.El.Ed IV Semester Result 2019
6- Take its printout
The 4th-semester examination of Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed) course was conducted by the NIOS from March 15 to March 16, 2019.
Candidates scoring low marks in the 2019 NIOS D.El.Ed Result can choose to fill application for revaluation of their answer sheet. Information regarding prescribed format and fee for rechecking of NIOS D.El.Ed Result 2019, NIOS D.El.Ed IV Semester Result 2019 will be provided once the result is out.
Steps to check NIOS D.El.Ed Result 2019
The steps given below will help candidates to check result at the National Institute of Open Schooling’s website.
1- Go at NIOS’s official website dled.nios.ac.in
2- Spot ‘NIOS D.El.Ed Result 2019’ link
3- Enter the required details like registration number and date of birth
4- Click on submit button
5- You can view and download the NIOS D.El.Ed Result 2019, NIOS D.El.Ed IV Semester Result 2019
6- Take its printout
The 4th-semester examination of Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed) course was conducted by the NIOS from March 15 to March 16, 2019.
Candidates scoring low marks in the 2019 NIOS D.El.Ed Result can choose to fill application for revaluation of their answer sheet. Information regarding prescribed format and fee for rechecking of NIOS D.El.Ed Result 2019, NIOS D.El.Ed IV Semester Result 2019 will be provided once the result is out.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
-
Monday 13 May , 2019
News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 ''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
Monday 13 May , 2019 News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- John Wick Parabellum Movie Review: Keanu Reeves, Halle Berry and Two Dogs Kill Them All
- ICC World Cup 2019 | Ganguly, Manjrekar Named in ICC’s Commentary Panel
- Telegram Founder Slams WhatsApp For Spyware Issue, says it Will Never be Secure
- Elon Musk is Set to Review Tesla's Spendings, as The Cost Cutting Plans Are Implemented
- Can You Spot the Snow Leopard in this Viral Photo from Himachal Pradesh?
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results