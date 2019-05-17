Take the pledge to vote

NIOS D.El.Ed Result 2019: National Institute of Open Schooling D.El.Ed Result to Be Out Today at dled.nios.ac.in

NIOS D.El.Ed Result 2019 to be announced by National Institute of Open Schooling Today at its official website dled.nios.ac.in.

Trending Desk

Updated:May 17, 2019, 1:33 PM IST
NIOS D.El.Ed Result 2019: National Institute of Open Schooling D.El.Ed Result to Be Out Today at dled.nios.ac.in
NIOS D.El.Ed Result 2019| The National Institute of Open Schooling is likely to declare NIOS D.El.Ed Result 2019, NIOS D.El.Ed IV Semester Result 2019, NIOS Diploma in Elementary Education Result 2019 today May 17 (Friday) anytime soon. The fourth semester result of NIOS Diploma in Elementary Education 2019 will be hosted by the NIOS on its dled.nios.ac.in

Steps to check NIOS D.El.Ed Result 2019
The steps given below will help candidates to check result at the National Institute of Open Schooling’s website.
1- Go at NIOS’s official website dled.nios.ac.in
2- Spot ‘NIOS D.El.Ed Result 2019’ link
3- Enter the required details like registration number and date of birth
4- Click on submit button
5- You can view and download the NIOS D.El.Ed Result 2019, NIOS D.El.Ed IV Semester Result 2019
6- Take its printout

The 4th-semester examination of Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed) course was conducted by the NIOS from March 15 to March 16, 2019.

Candidates scoring low marks in the 2019 NIOS D.El.Ed Result can choose to fill application for revaluation of their answer sheet. Information regarding prescribed format and fee for rechecking of NIOS D.El.Ed Result 2019, NIOS D.El.Ed IV Semester Result 2019 will be provided once the result is out.
