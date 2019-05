NIOS D.El.Ed Result 2019: National Institute of Open Schooling D.El.Ed Result to Be Out Today at dled.nios.ac.in

| The National Institute of Open Schooling is likely to declare NIOS D.El.Ed Result 2019, NIOS D.El.Ed IV Semester Result 2019, NIOS Diploma in Elementary Education Result 2019 today May 17 (Friday) anytime soon. The fourth semester result of NIOS Diploma in Elementary Education 2019 will be hosted by the NIOS on its dled.nios.ac.in The steps given below will help candidates to check result at the National Institute of Open Schooling’s website.1- Go at NIOS’s official website dled.nios.ac.in 2- Spot ‘NIOS D.El.Ed Result 2019’ link3- Enter the required details like registration number and date of birth4- Click on submit button5- You can view and download the NIOS D.El.Ed Result 2019, NIOS D.El.Ed IV Semester Result 20196- Take its printoutThe 4th-semester examination of Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed) course was conducted by the NIOS from March 15 to March 16, 2019.Candidates scoring low marks in the 2019 NIOS D.El.Ed Result can choose to fill application for revaluation of their answer sheet. Information regarding prescribed format and fee for rechecking of NIOS D.El.Ed Result 2019, NIOS D.El.Ed IV Semester Result 2019 will be provided once the result is out.