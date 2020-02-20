NIOS Declares D.El.Ed Supplementary Result 2017-19 for Bihar, Check Online at dled.nios.ac.in

NIOS D.El.Ed Supplementary Result 2017-19 (Bihar) | The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has declared the supplementary result for Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed) for Bihar region. The result was announced on Thursday, February 20. The supplementary result for D.El.Ed for the session 2019-19 was conducted in January 2020. All the candidates who have appeared for NIOS D.El.Ed (Bihar) supplementary examination 2020 can check their result on the official website at dled.nios.ac.in.

NIOS D.El.Ed Supplementary Result: Here’s how to check it online

Step 1: Open the official website of the NIOS at dled.nios.ac.in

Step 2: Click on ‘Result (only Bihar) of the Supplementary Examination conducted in January 2020’ link available on the homepage

Step 3: On the new page, enter the enrolment number and date of birth and submit

Step 4: Your NIOS D.El.Ed supplementary result will be available on screen

Step 5: Download the result and save it for future reference.

The candidates can also check their NIOS D.El.Ed supplementary result using the direct link.

If the candidates have any result related query, then can write to dledres@nios.ac.in. The institute is also rectifying the discrepancy in the result and the same will be updated accordingly.

The National Institute of Open Schooling is an autonomous body under the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD), Government of India.

