NIOS DElEd 2018 Result Out For 1st Semester, Check Direct Link Here
NIOS had organized the Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed) 2018 Exam from 31st May to 2nd June, earlier this year, for approximately 13 Lakh In-service Untrained Teachers across the country.
Logo of the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS).
NIOS DElEd 2018 Result for First Semester has been released today by the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) on its official website – nios.ac.in.
Candidates who had appeared for the NIOS DElEd 2018 First Semester Exam can follow the instructions below and check their result now:
How to check NIOS DElEd 2018 Result?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://dled.nios.ac.in/
Step 2 – Click on 1. Result of the D.El.Ed Examination held in May-June 2018 given at the bottom of the homepage
Step 3 – Enter your Enrolment Number and Date of Birth, and click Submit
Step 4 – Download your result and take a printout for further reference
Direct Link - http://dled.nios.ac.in/attendancelogin/ResultISemlogin.aspx
