GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

NIOS DElEd 2018 Result Out For 1st Semester, Check Direct Link Here

NIOS had organized the Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed) 2018 Exam from 31st May to 2nd June, earlier this year, for approximately 13 Lakh In-service Untrained Teachers across the country.

Contributor Content

Updated:August 31, 2018, 4:53 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
NIOS DElEd 2018 Result Out For 1st Semester, Check Direct Link Here
Logo of the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS).
Loading...
NIOS DElEd 2018 Result for First Semester has been released today by the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) on its official website – nios.ac.in.

NIOS had organized the Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed) 2018 Exam from 31st May to 2nd June, earlier this year, for approximately 13 Lakh In-service Untrained Teachers across the country.

For any Result Query send your mail to dledres@nios.ac.in’ read a notification on the result’s page.

Candidates who had appeared for the NIOS DElEd 2018 First Semester Exam can follow the instructions below and check their result now:

How to check NIOS DElEd 2018 Result?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://dled.nios.ac.in/
Step 2 – Click on 1. Result of the D.El.Ed Examination held in May-June 2018 given at the bottom of the homepage
Step 3 – Enter your Enrolment Number and Date of Birth, and click Submit
Step 4 – Download your result and take a printout for further reference
Direct Link - http://dled.nios.ac.in/attendancelogin/ResultISemlogin.aspx
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Bhima Koregaon Arrest: All You need To Know

Bhima Koregaon Arrest: All You need To Know

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
  • 13
    gold
  • 23
    SILVER
  • 29
    BRONZE
  • TOTAl 65
Loading...