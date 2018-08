NIOS DElEd 2018 Result Out For 1st Semester, Check Direct Link Here

NIOS DElEd 2018 Result for First Semester has been released today by the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) on its official website – nios.ac.in.NIOS had organized the Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed) 2018 Exam from 31st May to 2nd June, earlier this year, for approximately 13 Lakh In-service Untrained Teachers across the country.For any Result Query send your mail to dledres@nios.ac.in’ read a notification on the result’s page.Candidates who had appeared for the NIOS DElEd 2018 First Semester Exam can follow the instructions below and check their result now:How to check NIOS DElEd 2018 Result?Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://dled.nios.ac.in/ Step 2 – Click on 1. Result of the D.El.Ed Examination held in May-June 2018 given at the bottom of the homepageStep 3 – Enter your Enrolment Number and Date of Birth, and click SubmitStep 4 – Download your result and take a printout for further referenceDirect Link - http://dled.nios.ac.in/attendancelogin/ResultISemlogin.aspx