English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
NIOS DElEd Admit Card September 2018 out at dled.nios.ac.in, Download Now
NIOS is scheduled to organize the 2nd Examination for Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed) from 25th to 29th September 2018 for untrained in-service teachers.
Illustration by Mir Suhail/News18.
Loading...
NIOS DElEd Admit Card for September 2018 Examination has been released by the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) on its official website – dled.nios.ac.in. NIOS is scheduled to organize the 2nd Examination for Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed) from 25th to 29th September 2018 for untrained in-service teachers. Candidates who have registered for the same can follow the instructions below and download their Hall Ticket or Admit Card now:
How to download NIOS DElEd Admit Card September 2018?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://dled.nios.ac.in/
Step 2 – Click on ‘Hall Ticket/Admit Card for 2nd Examination of D.El.Ed’
Step 3 – Enter your Enrolment No. and Date of Birth and click on Submit
Step 4 – Download your Admit Card and take a printout for further reference
Direct Link - http://dled.nios.ac.in/AttendanceLogin/examcenter.aspx
The NIOS DElEd September 2018 examination will be held in a single session on all exam days from 2:30pm to 5:30pm for 1st year papers viz subject codes 501, 502 and 503 along with new subject codes 504 and 505.
How to download NIOS DElEd Admit Card September 2018?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://dled.nios.ac.in/
Step 2 – Click on ‘Hall Ticket/Admit Card for 2nd Examination of D.El.Ed’
Step 3 – Enter your Enrolment No. and Date of Birth and click on Submit
Step 4 – Download your Admit Card and take a printout for further reference
Direct Link - http://dled.nios.ac.in/AttendanceLogin/examcenter.aspx
The NIOS DElEd September 2018 examination will be held in a single session on all exam days from 2:30pm to 5:30pm for 1st year papers viz subject codes 501, 502 and 503 along with new subject codes 504 and 505.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Kartarpur Controversy: Sidhu Urges Sushma Swaraj to Intervene
-
Wednesday 19 September , 2018
RSS Pushes For Inclusivity Ahead Of 2019
-
Tuesday 18 September , 2018
Rewari Ground Report: Runjhun Sharma Traveled to The Crime Spot to Dig Out This Story of Horror
-
Tuesday 18 September , 2018
From Misogyny to ‘Remote-Controlling’ BJP, Mohan Bhagwat Ends Silence on Various Controversies
-
Tuesday 18 September , 2018
From Misogyny to ‘Remote-Controlling’ BJP, Mohan Bhagwat Ends Silence on Various Controversies
Kartarpur Controversy: Sidhu Urges Sushma Swaraj to Intervene
Wednesday 19 September , 2018 RSS Pushes For Inclusivity Ahead Of 2019
Tuesday 18 September , 2018 Rewari Ground Report: Runjhun Sharma Traveled to The Crime Spot to Dig Out This Story of Horror
Tuesday 18 September , 2018 From Misogyny to ‘Remote-Controlling’ BJP, Mohan Bhagwat Ends Silence on Various Controversies
Tuesday 18 September , 2018 From Misogyny to ‘Remote-Controlling’ BJP, Mohan Bhagwat Ends Silence on Various Controversies
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Ekta Kapoor's Mother 'Uncomfortable' Associating Her Name With ALT Balaji's Adult Show XXX; Here's Why
- This Young Fan's Reaction to Dhoni's Duck Against Hong Kong is Everything
- Taniya Bhatia, Poonam Yadav Star as India Women Beat Sri Lanka in First T20I
- Apple Watch as an ECG device is Truly a Step Forward, But Doesn’t Replace Your Doctor
- Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 Spotted Prior to India Launch
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...