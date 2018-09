NIOS DElEd Admit Card September 2018 out at dled.nios.ac.in, Download Now

NIOS DElEd Admit Card for September 2018 Examination has been released by the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) on its official website – dled.nios.ac.in . NIOS is scheduled to organize the 2nd Examination for Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed) from 25th to 29th September 2018 for untrained in-service teachers. Candidates who have registered for the same can follow the instructions below and download their Hall Ticket or Admit Card now:Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://dled.nios.ac.in/ Step 2 – Click on ‘ Hall Ticket/Admit Card for 2nd Examination of D.El.Ed Step 3 – Enter your Enrolment No. and Date of Birth and click on SubmitStep 4 – Download your Admit Card and take a printout for further referenceThe NIOS DElEd September 2018 examination will be held in a single session on all exam days from 2:30pm to 5:30pm for 1st year papers viz subject codes 501, 502 and 503 along with new subject codes 504 and 505.