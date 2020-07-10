NIOS Exam 2020: Centre Decides to Cancel All Exams for Classes 10 and 12 in Wake of Covid-19 Crisis

NIOS Exam 2020 | The National Institute of Open Schooling has scrapped the examinations for academic year 2019-20 in light of the unprecedented situation that has arisen due to the coronavirus pandemic, said the Union Human Resource Development Ministry on Friday.

"Keeping in view the health of the learners, NIOS public exams scheduled to be held in July 2020 now stand cancelled. The results will be declared based on the assessment scheme finalized by the competent committee of National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS)," said the HRD Ministry.

Learners will have an option to appear in the next public/on-demand exam to improve their performance, as and when the situation is conducive to hold exams, the Ministry added.

Earlier this week, the NIOS had announced that the board examination for classes 10 and 12 that was to be conducted by the National Institute of Open Schooling has been postponed and the new dates for NIOS Board Exam 2020 are expected to be announced soon on the official website at nios.ac.in.

Students must regularly check the website for any updates.