NIOS Hall Tickets 2018 and Date Sheet for Class 10th, Class 12th Released at nios.ac.in, Download Now

Contributor Content

Updated:March 13, 2018, 7:03 PM IST
Logo of the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS).
NIOS Hall Tickets 2018 and Date sheet for Class 10th and Class 12th Board Examination have been released by the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) on its official website – nios.ac.in.

As per the official website, NIOS is scheduled to organize the examination from 4th April 2018 to 26th April 2018 for Secondary (Class 10th) and Senior Secondary (Class 12th) classes.

The practical exams for candidates in India will commence on 15th March 2018 and conclude on 29th March 2018, while for overseas candidates practical exams are scheduled to begin from 17th April 2018.

Candidates who will be appearing for NIOS Exams via open and distance learning in India and abroad can now download their Hall Tickets as well as Examination Schedule by following the instructions given below:

How to download NIOS Hall Tickets 2018 and Date sheet for Class 10th and Class 12th
Step 1: Visit the official website - http://nios.ac.in
Step 2: Click on Examination/Result tab
Step 3: Click on the following urls to download the Hall Tickets and Date sheets:
Hall Ticket/Intimation card for March-April 2018 Practical Examination
Date sheet for Secondary (Class-X)/Sr. Secondary (Class-XII) Examinations April 2018 (All India Exam. Centres)
Date sheet for Secondary (Class-X)/Sr. Secondary (Class-XII) Examinations April 2018 (For Overseas Candidates)
Step 4: Download the documents and take a printout for further reference

| Edited by: Bijaya Das
