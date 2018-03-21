English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
NIOS Recruitment 2018: 44 Jobs for Supervisor & Junior Assistant, Apply Before 11th May 2018
Eligible and interested candidates must apply on or before 11th May 2018 by sending their application to the Regional Center of NIOS of their State or to the nearest Regional Center of NIOS.
Logo of the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS).
NIOS Recruitment 2018 notification to fill 44 vacancies for the post of EDP Supervisor and Junior Assistant has been released by the National Institute of Open Schooling on its official website - nios.ac.in. Eligible and interested candidates must apply on or before 11th May 2018 by sending their application to the Regional Center of NIOS of their State or to the nearest Regional Center of NIOS. List of all Regional Centers of NIOS is available along with the application form in the official advertisement as listed below.
NIOS Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
EDP Supervisor - 31
Junior Assistant - 13
Eligibility Criteria:
EDP Supervisor:
The applicant must possess a Bachelor’s degree from a recognized University with Post Graduate Diploma in Computer Application/Hardware Engineering or its equivalent from a recognized institution.
The candidate must have 3 Years of experience in programming and system Development in a reputed firm.
Junior Assistant:
The applicant must be a Senior Secondary passed from a recognized Education Board.
Candidate should have Computer competency with a typing speed of not less than 6000 key depressions per hour. Working knowledge of Hindi and English is a must.
For more information, candidates must read through the official advertisement: http://www.nios.ac.in/media/documents/Advertisement_EDP_Junior%20Assistant_17Mar2018.pdf
Age Criteria:
The maximum age of the applicants for the post of EDP Supervisor is 37 years, and 27 years for the post of Junior Assistant.
Pay Scale:
EDP Supervisor – Rs.35,400 - Rs.11,2400
Junior Assistant – Rs.19,900 - Rs.63,200.
