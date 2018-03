NIOS Recruitment 2018: 44 Jobs for Supervisor & Junior Assistant, Apply Before 11th May 2018

NIOS Recruitment 2018 notification to fill 44 vacancies for the post of EDP Supervisor and Junior Assistant has been released by the National Institute of Open Schooling on its official website - nios.ac.in. Eligible and interested candidates must apply on or before 11th May 2018 by sending their application to the Regional Center of NIOS of their State or to the nearest Regional Center of NIOS. List of all Regional Centers of NIOS is available along with the application form in the official advertisement as listed below.EDP Supervisor - 31Junior Assistant - 13The applicant must possess a Bachelor’s degree from a recognized University with Post Graduate Diploma in Computer Application/Hardware Engineering or its equivalent from a recognized institution.The candidate must have 3 Years of experience in programming and system Development in a reputed firm.The applicant must be a Senior Secondary passed from a recognized Education Board.Candidate should have Computer competency with a typing speed of not less than 6000 key depressions per hour. Working knowledge of Hindi and English is a must.For more information, candidates must read through the official advertisement: http://www.nios.ac.in/media/documents/Advertisement_EDP_Junior%20Assistant_17Mar2018.pdf The maximum age of the applicants for the post of EDP Supervisor is 37 years, and 27 years for the post of Junior Assistant.EDP Supervisor – Rs.35,400 - Rs.11,2400Junior Assistant – Rs.19,900 - Rs.63,200.