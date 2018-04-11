NIOS Recruitment 2018: 44 Supervisor/Junior Assistant Posts, Apply Before 11th May 2018

NIOS Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 44 vacancies for the posts of EDP Supervisor and Junior Assistant has begun on the official website of National Institute of Open Schooling - nios.ac.in. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the relevant post on or before 11th May 2018.EDP Supervisor - 31Junior Assistant - 13EDP Supervisor - The applicant must possess Bachelor’s degree from a recognized University with Post Graduate Diploma in Computer Application/ Hardware Engineering or its equivalent from a recognized institution and 3 years’ experience in programming and system Development in reputed big firms.Junior Assistant - The applicant must be Class 12th passed from a recognized Board.Applicants must go through the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility at the following url:EDP Supervisor - 37 yearsJunior Assistant - 27 yearsEDP Supervisor - Rs.35,400 to Rs.1,12,400Junior Assistant - Rs.19,900 to Rs.63,200Unreserved Candidate Category/ OBC - Rs.500SC/ ST - Rs.250Step 1 - Visit the official website - http://www.nios.ac.inStep 2 – Click on the Vacancy tab from the left sidebar and download the Application FormStep 3 - Fill in the application form with required credentialsStep 4 - Send the form with attested certificates, prescribed application fees (Demand Draft) and latest passport size photograph by post to the Joint Director (Admin), Regional Center of NIOS of your State.Candidates will be selected on the basis of a Written test and Interview.Last date of accepting Application Form - 11th May 2018Last date of accepting Application form for the North Eastern States, Sikkim, Jammu & Kashmir, Lahaul and Spiti District of Himachal Pradesh, Andaman and Nicobar Island and Lakshadweep - 18th May 2018