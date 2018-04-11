English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
NIOS Recruitment 2018: 44 Supervisor/Junior Assistant Posts, Apply Before 11th May 2018
Last date of accepting Application form for the North Eastern States, Sikkim, Jammu & Kashmir, Lahaul and Spiti District of Himachal Pradesh, Andaman and Nicobar Island and Lakshadweep - 18th May 2018
NIOS Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 44 vacancies for the posts of EDP Supervisor and Junior Assistant has begun on the official website of National Institute of Open Schooling - nios.ac.in. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the relevant post on or before 11th May 2018.
NIOS Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
EDP Supervisor - 31
Junior Assistant - 13
Eligibility Criteria:
EDP Supervisor - The applicant must possess Bachelor’s degree from a recognized University with Post Graduate Diploma in Computer Application/ Hardware Engineering or its equivalent from a recognized institution and 3 years’ experience in programming and system Development in reputed big firms.
Junior Assistant - The applicant must be Class 12th passed from a recognized Board.
Applicants must go through the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility at the following url:
http://www.nios.ac.in/media/documents/Advertisement_EDP_Junior%20Assistant_17Mar2018.pdf
Age Limit:
EDP Supervisor - 37 years
Junior Assistant - 27 years
Pay Scale:
EDP Supervisor - Rs.35,400 to Rs.1,12,400
Junior Assistant - Rs.19,900 to Rs.63,200
Application Fee:
Unreserved Candidate Category/ OBC - Rs.500
SC/ ST - Rs.250
How to Apply for the posts of EDP Supervisor and Junior Assistant?
Step 1 - Visit the official website - http://www.nios.ac.in
Step 2 – Click on the Vacancy tab from the left sidebar and download the Application Form
Step 3 - Fill in the application form with required credentials
Step 4 - Send the form with attested certificates, prescribed application fees (Demand Draft) and latest passport size photograph by post to the Joint Director (Admin), Regional Center of NIOS of your State.
Selection Process:
Candidates will be selected on the basis of a Written test and Interview.
Important Dates:
Last date of accepting Application Form - 11th May 2018
Last date of accepting Application form for the North Eastern States, Sikkim, Jammu & Kashmir, Lahaul and Spiti District of Himachal Pradesh, Andaman and Nicobar Island and Lakshadweep - 18th May 2018
