NIOS Result 2019 for Class 10, 12 Expected Shortly at nios.ac.in, Direct Link Here
The National Institute of Open Schooling will release the results for class 10 and class 12 board exams shortly on nios.ac.in.
(Image: News18.com)
The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has activated class 10 and 12 result 2019 links and it is expected that the board will release the result shortly. The results will be released by the NIOS on its official website nios.ac.in. The NIOS class 10, 12 board examinations for the year 2019 were conducted from October 3 to November 2019.
Students can check their result via direct link here . They will have to enter their enrollment number and captcha image to view the result.
Steps to check the results via official website
Step 1: Log on to the official website nios.ac.in
Step 2: look for 'Result' tab and click on Secondary and Senior Secondary
Step 3: Click on 'public exam result October- November 2019'
Step 4: Enter your enrollment number and captcha image to view the result
Step 5: Download NIOS 12th Result 2019, NIOS 10th Result 2019 and take a printout for future reference.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Hina Khan and Her Father Take Dig at Rising Onion Prices, Watch Hilarious Video
- Chhapaak Trailer: Deepika's Traumatic Journey as Acid Attack Survivor Will Give You Goosebumps
- Couple in Tamil Nadu Receives Bouquet of Onions from Friends at Their Wedding
- I-League 2019-20: Srinagar Airport 'Inoperative', Real Kashmir FC's Next 2 Games Cancelled
- India vs West Indies | Virat Kohli Screamer Lights Up Gloomy Day for Fielders