NIOS Result 2019 for Class 10, 12 Expected Shortly at nios.ac.in, Direct Link Here

The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has activated class 10 and 12 result 2019 links and it is expected that the board will release the result shortly. The results will be released by the NIOS on its official website nios.ac.in. The NIOS class 10, 12 board examinations for the year 2019 were conducted from October 3 to November 2019.

Students can check their result via direct link here . They will have to enter their enrollment number and captcha image to view the result.

Steps to check the results via official website

Step 1: Log on to the official website nios.ac.in

Step 2: look for 'Result' tab and click on Secondary and Senior Secondary

Step 3: Click on 'public exam result October- November 2019'

Step 4: Enter your enrollment number and captcha image to view the result

Step 5: Download NIOS 12th Result 2019, NIOS 10th Result 2019 and take a printout for future reference.

