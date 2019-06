NIOS Result 2019: NIOS Declared Result for Diploma in Elementary Education Programme at dled.nios.ac.in

The National Institute of Open Schooling has declared the Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed) programme result 2019. The NIOS D.El.Ed 2019 Result of six-month duration course titled as PDPET Bridge Course, which stands for Professional Development Programme for Elementary Teachers was published on the NIOS official website nios.ac.in The autonomous institute under Ministry of Human Resource Development NIOS has provided an online window for download of NIOS D.El.Ed Result 2019 and scores can be checked with this link dledbr.nios.ac.in . All candidates who took the exam for NIOS PDPET Bridge Course 2019 can check the scores by entering their enrollment number and date of birth.For checking NIOS D.El.Ed Bridge Course Result 2019, NIOS PDPET Result 2019 follow the below listed steps-Step 1: Visit official website of National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS)Step 2: Spot a link reading ‘Result of the PDPET Bridge Course download’Step 3: Click it and enter your enrolment no, date of birthStep 4: Verify and Submit NIOS 2019 credentialsStep 5: Check NIOS D.El.Ed Result 2019 will be displayed on the screenStep 6: Download your scorecard and take a printout for future referenceThe NIOS Board offers certificate in Professional Development Programme for Elementary Teachers (PDPET) Course for aspiring primary level teachers. The course can be taken by working teachers of classes 1 to 5 or those with B.Ed. / B.Ed. Special Education qualification from an NCTE approved TET Institute can also get themselves enrolled.