GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

NIOS Vocational Courses Registration 2018: Last Date Extended, Now Apply before 31st August 2018

NIOS offers various vocational courses that can be pursued independently as well as along with secondary and senior secondary courses.

Contributor Content

Updated:July 31, 2018, 1:20 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
NIOS Vocational Courses Registration 2018: Last Date Extended, Now Apply before 31st August 2018
Image for representation. (Screenshot taken from official website)
Loading...
NIOS Vocational Courses Admission 2018 registration deadline has been extended by the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS). Candidates desirous to pursue vocational courses from NIOS can apply for the same till 31st August 2018 now.

‘Last Date for Admission in #NIOS Vocational Courses has been extended till 31st August 2018’ read a tweet made by NIOS on its official twitter handle.

https://twitter.com/niostwit

NIOS had earlier as well extended the last date to apply for admissions to vocational courses from 1st July 2018 to 31st July 2018.

NIOS offers various vocational courses that can be pursued independently as well as along with secondary and senior secondary courses.

Candidates can choose Certificate Courses or Diploma Courses in Agriculture and Animal Husbandry, Business and Commerce, Computer and Information Technology, Engineering and Technology, Health and Paramedical, Home Science and Hospitality, Library Sciences, Dance, Music as well as choose from new courses including Handloom Weaving Course, Yoga Teachers Training Program, etc.

Also Watch

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

What is NRC? What Happens to Those Whose Names are Left Out ?

What is NRC? What Happens to Those Whose Names are Left Out ?

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...