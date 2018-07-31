English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
NIOS Vocational Courses Registration 2018: Last Date Extended, Now Apply before 31st August 2018
NIOS offers various vocational courses that can be pursued independently as well as along with secondary and senior secondary courses.
Image for representation. (Screenshot taken from official website)
Loading...
NIOS Vocational Courses Admission 2018 registration deadline has been extended by the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS). Candidates desirous to pursue vocational courses from NIOS can apply for the same till 31st August 2018 now.
‘Last Date for Admission in #NIOS Vocational Courses has been extended till 31st August 2018’ read a tweet made by NIOS on its official twitter handle.
https://twitter.com/niostwit
NIOS had earlier as well extended the last date to apply for admissions to vocational courses from 1st July 2018 to 31st July 2018.
NIOS offers various vocational courses that can be pursued independently as well as along with secondary and senior secondary courses.
Candidates can choose Certificate Courses or Diploma Courses in Agriculture and Animal Husbandry, Business and Commerce, Computer and Information Technology, Engineering and Technology, Health and Paramedical, Home Science and Hospitality, Library Sciences, Dance, Music as well as choose from new courses including Handloom Weaving Course, Yoga Teachers Training Program, etc.
Also Watch
‘Last Date for Admission in #NIOS Vocational Courses has been extended till 31st August 2018’ read a tweet made by NIOS on its official twitter handle.
https://twitter.com/niostwit
NIOS had earlier as well extended the last date to apply for admissions to vocational courses from 1st July 2018 to 31st July 2018.
NIOS offers various vocational courses that can be pursued independently as well as along with secondary and senior secondary courses.
Candidates can choose Certificate Courses or Diploma Courses in Agriculture and Animal Husbandry, Business and Commerce, Computer and Information Technology, Engineering and Technology, Health and Paramedical, Home Science and Hospitality, Library Sciences, Dance, Music as well as choose from new courses including Handloom Weaving Course, Yoga Teachers Training Program, etc.
Also Watch
-
What is NRC? What Happens to Those Whose Names are Left Out ?
-
Monday 30 July , 2018
Draft NRC Fallout : Mamata Leads Opposition Charge , Centre Cites SC Order
-
Friday 27 July , 2018
Life of DMK Patriarch M Karunanidhi, a Timeline of the Life of the Ex Tamil Nadu CM
-
Thursday 26 July , 2018
What Can India Expect From Pakistan's Next PM?
-
Monday 23 July , 2018
No PM Completed Full Term in Pakistan Since 1947
What is NRC? What Happens to Those Whose Names are Left Out ?
Monday 30 July , 2018 Draft NRC Fallout : Mamata Leads Opposition Charge , Centre Cites SC Order
Friday 27 July , 2018 Life of DMK Patriarch M Karunanidhi, a Timeline of the Life of the Ex Tamil Nadu CM
Thursday 26 July , 2018 What Can India Expect From Pakistan's Next PM?
Monday 23 July , 2018 No PM Completed Full Term in Pakistan Since 1947
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Remember Deepika Chikhalia Who Played Sita in Ramayan? This is What She Looks Like Now
- Lord Ganesha Joins Yamraj to Spread Road Safety and Traffic Awareness in Bengaluru
- Honor 9N First Flash Sale Today on Flipkart With 'Buy One Get One' Offer And More
- Stuart Broad Admits Hectic Schedule May Force Rotation of Fast Bowlers in India Series
- Sonam Kapoor's Husband Anand Ahuja Gets a Kick Out of his Birthday, Thanks to Sister Rhea
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...