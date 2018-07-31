NIOS Vocational Courses Registration 2018: Last Date Extended, Now Apply before 31st August 2018

NIOS Vocational Courses Admission 2018 registration deadline has been extended by the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS). Candidates desirous to pursue vocational courses from NIOS can apply for the same till 31st August 2018 now.‘Last Date for Admission in #NIOS Vocational Courses has been extended till 31st August 2018’ read a tweet made by NIOS on its official twitter handle.NIOS had earlier as well extended the last date to apply for admissions to vocational courses from 1st July 2018 to 31st July 2018.NIOS offers various vocational courses that can be pursued independently as well as along with secondary and senior secondary courses.Candidates can choose Certificate Courses or Diploma Courses in Agriculture and Animal Husbandry, Business and Commerce, Computer and Information Technology, Engineering and Technology, Health and Paramedical, Home Science and Hospitality, Library Sciences, Dance, Music as well as choose from new courses including Handloom Weaving Course, Yoga Teachers Training Program, etc.