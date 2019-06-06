Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

'Nip Infiltration in the Bud': Amit Shah Lays Down Approach to Kashmir in First Meeting, Say Sources

Officials explained that the meeting in itself was routine but historically had set the tone for the manner in which the ministry dealt with its 'multifarious responsibilities, in particular internal security and border management'.

Aniruddha Ghosal | News18.com@aniruddhg1

Updated:June 6, 2019, 5:19 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
'Nip Infiltration in the Bud': Amit Shah Lays Down Approach to Kashmir in First Meeting, Say Sources
File photo of BJP leader Amit Shah.
Loading...

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah met National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba on Thursday to take stock of the prevailing internal security issues in the country. The key aspect discussed during the meeting, sources told News18, was Kashmir.

Officials explained that the meeting in itself was routine but historically had set the tone for the manner in which the ministry dealt with its “multifarious responsibilities, in particular internal security and border management”.

An official said, “The prime aspect discussed during the meeting was Kashmir. The view is that in the past, this period when the snow melts is when infiltration has taken place." Sources

Sources familiar with the issues discussed during the meeting told News18 that Shah had advocated an approach wherein "infiltration was nipped in the bud".

Importantly, the BJP is no longer in alliance with Mehbooba Mufti's Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). The official added, "In the past, the PDP would argue for an approach of trying to bring radicalised youth into the fold. But now the approach is likely to change.”

Meanwhile, no meeting is scheduled between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Pakistani counterpart Imran Khan later in June, on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit in Kyrgyzstan's capital Bishkek, the Foreign Ministry clarified on Thursday.

"To the best of my knowledge, no meeting is being arranged between Prime Minister Modi and Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on the sidelines of the SCO meet," said a spokesperson.

A source added that although Khan was likely to be present during the India and Pakistan in the ICC Cricket World Cup, Modi was unlikely to be present. “Although the final decision hasn’t been taken, it is unlikely that the PM will be present during the match and provide a photo opportunity,” said the source.

In the past few years, India has refused any initiative to engage in talks, arguing that cross-border terror has to stop before any dialogue can start.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram