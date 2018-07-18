Nipah: Husband of Kerala Nurse Who Gave Her Life to Take Care of Victims Gets Govt Appointment

The Kerala government has appointed Sajeesh, husband of Lini Puthussery, the nurse who died after contracting Nipah from her patients, as a clerk in the state health department.The order issued by the Health Department said Sajeesh had been appointed as a lower division clerk in an office under the Kozhikode District Medical Officer.Sajeesh, who was working in Bahrain, had rushed to Perambra in Kozhikode on hearing about Lini's illness, two days before her death.Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan tweeted on Tuesday that "With this posting, the Government has kept all the promises it made to the family of Lini."Extending a helping hand to the family of Lini, the state government had earlier announced Rs 10 lakh each to two of their children.Lini, who was aware about the seriousness of her illness, had scribbled an emotional last letter to Sajeesh saying, "I am almost on the way. I do not think I can meet you. You should look after our children well," which had gone viral in the social media.The deadly Nipah virus had claimed 17 lives in Kerala.Two people had recovered from the virus.