English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Nipah: Husband of Kerala Nurse Who Gave Her Life to Take Care of Victims Gets Govt Appointment
The order issued by the Health Department said Sajeesh had been appointed as a lower division clerk in an office under the Kozhikode District Medical Officer.
The deceased nurse with her family.
Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government has appointed Sajeesh, husband of Lini Puthussery, the nurse who died after contracting Nipah from her patients, as a clerk in the state health department.
The order issued by the Health Department said Sajeesh had been appointed as a lower division clerk in an office under the Kozhikode District Medical Officer.
Sajeesh, who was working in Bahrain, had rushed to Perambra in Kozhikode on hearing about Lini's illness, two days before her death.
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan tweeted on Tuesday that "With this posting, the Government has kept all the promises it made to the family of Lini."
Extending a helping hand to the family of Lini, the state government had earlier announced Rs 10 lakh each to two of their children.
Lini, who was aware about the seriousness of her illness, had scribbled an emotional last letter to Sajeesh saying, "I am almost on the way. I do not think I can meet you. You should look after our children well," which had gone viral in the social media.
The deadly Nipah virus had claimed 17 lives in Kerala.
Two people had recovered from the virus.
Also Watch
The order issued by the Health Department said Sajeesh had been appointed as a lower division clerk in an office under the Kozhikode District Medical Officer.
Sajeesh, who was working in Bahrain, had rushed to Perambra in Kozhikode on hearing about Lini's illness, two days before her death.
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan tweeted on Tuesday that "With this posting, the Government has kept all the promises it made to the family of Lini."
Extending a helping hand to the family of Lini, the state government had earlier announced Rs 10 lakh each to two of their children.
Lini, who was aware about the seriousness of her illness, had scribbled an emotional last letter to Sajeesh saying, "I am almost on the way. I do not think I can meet you. You should look after our children well," which had gone viral in the social media.
The deadly Nipah virus had claimed 17 lives in Kerala.
Two people had recovered from the virus.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
-
Jharkhand Hunger Deaths Part I: Killed By Hunger: The 20% of Jharkhand's Population Crying for Food
-
Monday 16 July , 2018
'Modi Govt Empowering Muslims and Dalits' says Kiren Rijiju, MoS Home Affairs
-
Saturday 14 July , 2018
Connaught Place Is Ranked The World's 9th Most Expensive Office Location
-
Tuesday 10 July , 2018
Family Which Hosted Burhan Wani Has Terror Stricken Lives
-
Wednesday 11 July , 2018
Watch: Thai Navy Releases Video of the Daring Cave Rescue Mission
Jharkhand Hunger Deaths Part I: Killed By Hunger: The 20% of Jharkhand's Population Crying for Food
Monday 16 July , 2018 'Modi Govt Empowering Muslims and Dalits' says Kiren Rijiju, MoS Home Affairs
Saturday 14 July , 2018 Connaught Place Is Ranked The World's 9th Most Expensive Office Location
Tuesday 10 July , 2018 Family Which Hosted Burhan Wani Has Terror Stricken Lives
Wednesday 11 July , 2018 Watch: Thai Navy Releases Video of the Daring Cave Rescue Mission
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Priyanka Chopra's Mother Responds to Reports of Actress' Wedding With Nick Jonas And She Didn't Deny
- Okuhara Stands in Sindhu's Way Again at World Championship
- Trump-Putin Meeting: Russian Presidential Limo Aurus Senat Makes International Debut in Helsinki
- Happy Birthday Priyanka Chopra: From Royal Weddings to Casual Chic, There's No Look The Diva Can't Pull Off
- Jeff Bezos is The Richest Man in Recent History With a Net Worth of $150 Billion