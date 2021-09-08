Nipah Scare: K'taka District Bordering Kerala Increases Surveillance; 30 Close Contacts of Victim Test Negative

Amid the Nipah virus scare in neighboring Kerala, the district administration of Dakshina Kannada in Karnataka has started surveillance in Talapady, the border of Kerala. Apart from checking negative RT-PCR for Covid-19, the health department has also started looking for Nipah related symptoms.

Police officials are also keeping a tab on the supply of fruits to the district from Kerala. Assistant commissioner of police Ranjith Bandaru said that body temperatures of people are being checked and those with any symptoms will be sent back, a report in Times of India said.

Meanwhile, Dakshina Kannada deputy commissioner KV Rajendra has appealed to people to be cautious. He said that Dakshina Kannada district shares its border with Kerala and a lot of people commute between the state border for health, education and business purposes.

The move comes after a 12-year-old child died of Nipah in Kerala’s Kozhikode. Kerala Health Minister Veena George said the test results of 30 people, who had come in close contact with the child who, have been negative, till now, for the virus infection. The minister, speaking to media persons here, said with negative test results of 20 more people being reported in the morning, the total number of people who are in the clear was 30.

On Tuesday, 10 had tested negative. Samples of 21 others have been sent for testing and the results of the same are awaited.

The minister further said that presently 68 people were under observation and their health condition was stable. A team from National Institute of Virology, Bhopal would be coming here to collect samples of bats and other animals for ascertaining the source of the virus.

Intensive tracing, surveillance and awareness campaigns were being conducted to prevent spread of the deadly virus, she added.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here