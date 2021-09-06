Nipah Virus in Kerala: 11 Contacts of Victim Symptomatic; Govt Zeroing in On ‘Source’

Kerala Health Minister Veena George said Monday that eleven contacts of a 12-year-old boy who succumbed to the Nipah virus were displaying symptoms, but that all were stable for now. She said eight samples out of these were expected by late Monday night, and that samples of the other three could be tested at the Medical College in Kozhikode.

The contact list prepared has 251 people, 125 out of whom are healthcare workers, George said, adding that 54 out of these were in the high-risk category. Thirty people from the list of 54 are healthcare workers, she added.

Thirty-eight people have been isolated in the hospital for now, she said.

In their plot there are two rambutan trees and bats used to come here. Samples from here have been collected. They have also found a habitat of bats across the lake. There are two goats in the house, samples have been collected from them too: State Health Minister Veena George

The state is now experiencing a double whammy of Covid-19 and Nipah, as the state has been seeing a rise in coronavirus cases and deaths off late.

The Health Minister said the child’s mother’s fever had slightly reduced, adding that the animal husbandry team had inspected the house and premises.

The state Health Minister said that NIV team from Bhopal would reach the premises on Wednesday to collect samples, adding that the Kerala Health Department will start house-to-house surveillance from Tuesday to determine if anyone apart from the patient’s contacts have developed Nipah symptoms.

Meanwhile, Union Minister V Muraleedharan said he had held a discussion with concerned officials in the Ministry of Health on the Nipah situation in Kerala. “They said that they’re keeping a close watch on the situation and they don’t think that the situation is out of control or alarming," he said.

The Kerala government on Monday issued a Nipah management plan listing the health protocol to be followed by government and private hospitals. George in a statement said district authorities can prepare a separate management plan for Nipah and also informed that the treatment and discharge guidelines were also published.

She asked all districts authorities to remain cautious and to keep under observation those who are affected by encephalitis. “The prime objective is surveillance, testing and treatment of the patients. As part of surveillance, effective contact tracing and quarantine will be done. Treatment protocol will be strictly followed and it will be constantly monitored," the minister said in a release.

The Nipah management plan will be coordinated at the state, district and hospital levels. The State Committee consists of the Chief Minister, Health Minister, Chief Secretary, Health Secretary, Disaster Management Additional Chief Secretary, Director of the Department of Health and the Director of Department of Health Education, the release said. She said that healthcare workers, field workers, doctors and other staff of private hospitals, and others will be given special training.

The minister also monitored the functioning of the Nipah control room at the Kozhikode guest house.

