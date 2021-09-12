Nipah Virus: Karnataka On Guard, to Closely Monitor Arrivals from Kerala for Symptoms

Increasing number of Covid-19 cases and fear of Nipah virus infection in neighbouring state Kerala are keeping Karnataka on its toes. The state government has decided to tighten vigil on people arriving from the neighbouring state and keep them under surveillance, according to a report in Hindustan Times.

In Kerala, however, samples of four close contacts of the 12-year-old child who died of Nipah virus infection last week returned negative. On September 7, the Karnataka government had issued an advisory to districts bordering Kerala to strengthen surveillance and preparedness after the first confirmed case of Nipah virus was reported.

“We have already issued a detailed advisory on precautions to be taken (against Nipah virus). Advanced surveillance measures already in place in all border districts. People coming from Kerala will be under surveillance,” Karnataka health commissioner KV Trilok Chandra was quoted as saying by news agency Asian News International.

Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai had earlier said he will be getting a report on the possible impact of Nipah virus infections in the state. “Regarding Nipah virus, I have given directions to the health secretary and experts. I will get a report on its behaviour in Kerala and its impact on us by this evening, following which necessary action will be taken," he had said.

The advisory issued earlier directed officials to monitor all those coming from Kerala for symptoms like fever, altered mental status, severe weakness, headache, respiratory distress, cough, vomiting, muscle pain, convulsion and diarrhoea.

According to ANI, Karnataka reported 803 fresh Covid-19 cases and 17 deaths on Sunday. It also logged 802 recoveries. The total reported cases in the state now stand at 29,61,735 and the death toll has reached 37,504. There are 16,656 active cases in the state.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, Kerala health minister Veena George said the source of the spread of the Nipah virus had not yet been identified and the state government was according it top priority. She added that it was important to identify the source and a surveillance team from National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune, was collecting samples from various areas.

“High-risk contacts have been isolated in Kozhikode Medical College Hospital. Their health condition is stable. It’s important that we identify the source of the infection. We are trying to. The Pune NIV team is collecting samples from various parts to identify the source,” she said.

The state government had also conducted a complete house-to-house survey within a three-km radius of the containment zone where the 12-year-old boy died on September 5, as part of fever surveillance.

Chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan had said around 15,000 houses were included from the containment zone for the survey and details were sought from around 68,000 persons.

(With PTI inputs)

