Nipah Virus: Karnataka to Shore up Watch at Kerala Border, Arrivals to be Checked for Fever, Weakness

The Karnataka government has issued fresh guidelines in the wake of the Nipah virus being detected in Kerala. Surveillance will be strengthened especially in border districts to test and trace infections, a circular issued from the department of health and family welfare on Tuesday said.

“Nipah cases tend to occur in a cluster or as an outbreak. In general, the case-fatality rate is estimated at 40-75%. However, this rate can vary by the outbreak and can be up to 100%. Therefore, in view of confirmed cases of Nipah virus (NiV) infection being reported recently in the neighbouring State of Kerala, it is imperative to strengthen the surveillance and preparedness in the larger interest of public health in Karnataka also, with a special focus on the districts bordering Kerala, i.e, Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Mysore, Kodagu and Chamarajanagara," the order said.

The district administration has been advised to monitor arrivals from Kerala for symptoms like fever, altered mental status, severe weakness, headache, respiratory distress, cough, vomiting, muscle pain, convulsion, diarrhoea.

“A systematic surveillance system is a necessary method to identify clusters of encephalitis cases resulting early detection of Nipah outbreaks. Suitable samples to be collected with all necessary precautions from suspected, probable and contacts and sent to NIV, Pune for laboratory confirmation," the order stated.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that an expert committee is looking into the details and will advise on the further steps to be taken to contain the spread of the virus.

