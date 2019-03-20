English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Fugitive Businessman Nirav Modi Arrested in London, to be Produced in Court Shortly
The 48-year-old's arrest would lead to him being produced before a District Judge at Westminster Magistrates' Court in London to be formally charged, following which he is expected to seek bail.
The development comes a few days after a British daily reported that the fugitive businessman is living in a swanky 8-million pound apartment in London's West End. (Credits: The Telegraph)
New Delhi: Fugitive businessman Nirav Modi, the main accused in the PNB scam case, was arrested in London on Wednesday by Scotland Yard, two days after the Westminster Court issued a warrant against him.
"Nirav Deepak Modi, 48 (Date of Birth 24.02.71), was arrested on behalf of the Indian Authorities on Tuesday, 19 March, in Holborn," the Metropolitan Police said in a statement. "He will appear in custody at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, 20 March," the statement added.
The 48-year-old's arrest would lead to him being produced before a District Judge at Westminster Magistrates' Court in London to be formally charged, following which he is expected to seek bail.
The case will then follow a similar pattern through the UK courts as that of liquor tycoon Vijay Mallya, who remains on bail since his arrest on an extradition warrant in April 2017 on fraud and money laundering charges.
The 63-year-old businessman has since filed an application seeking leave to appeal against his extradition ordered by UK home secretary Sajid Javid last month.
CBI sources had earlier said that the central probe agency was monitoring the developments taking place in London and all legal assistance was being extended to take the extradition request forward.
The legal procedure of extradition of an accused takes its own time and Indian investigators, both from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED), are tracking the case, the sources said.
ED officials had said that a London court has issued an arrest warrant against Modi, the main accused in the Rs 13,000 crore PNB scam case, in response to the probe agency's request for his extradition in a money laundering case.
The CBI and the ED are investigating Modi, his uncle Mehul Choksi and others for alleged money laundering and corruption to perpetrate the alleged scam in the Brady House branch of the PNB in Mumbai that was unearthed last year.
Modi recently was seen on the streets of London sporting a handlebar moustache and an Ostrich skin jacket worth almost Rs 10 lakh by British daily The Telegraph recently. Further investigations by the newspaper revealed that the fugitive businessman was living in the luxury central London apartment and has also started a new diamond business in Soho.
The fugitive businessman, 48, is currently living in a three-bedroom flat occupying half of a floor of the landmark Centre Point tower block in London, where rent is estimated to cost 17,000 pounds a month, The Telegraph newspaper had reported.
He has been chargesheeted by both CBI and the ED. The ED has also attached his assets worth Rs 1,873.08 crore under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), and has also seized assets linked to him and his family worth Rs 489.75 crore.
He is believed to have arrived in London last year and was able to travel in and out of Britain at least four times since his passport was cancelled by the Indian authorities in February 2018.
Modi is now believed to be running a new business, which describes itself on the UK's Companies House register as a wholesale trader in watches and jewellery and a retailer of watches and jewellery in specialised stores.
| Edited by: Sumedha Kirti
