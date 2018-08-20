English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Nirav Modi in UK, Confirm Officials; CBI Sends Extradition Request
Nirav Modi and his uncle Mehul Choksi are being investigated by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the CBI after it was detected that they allegedly cheated Punjab National Bank (PNB) of more than Rs 13,400 crore.
File photo of diamantaire Nirav Modi.
New Delhi: The UK has confirmed that fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi is the country following which the CBI has sent an extradition request.
Nirav Modi and his uncle Mehul Choksi are being investigated by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the CBI after it was detected that they allegedly cheated Punjab National Bank (PNB) of more than Rs 13,400 crore with the purported involvement of a few of its employees.
The scam, which reportedly began in 2011, was detected in January this year, after which PNB officials reported it to the probe agencies.
Two criminal complaints were filed by the ED in these instances after taking cognisance of CBI FIRs.
Non-bailable warrants were issued against the two, while an Interpol 'red corner' arrest warrant has been issued against Nirav Modi on the request of the ED.
The ED had conducted 260 searches in this case across the country.
Recently, a special Fugitive Economic Offenders Act court in Mumbai on Saturday issued public summons to the sister and brother of absconding diamantaire Nirav Modi, the main accused in the USD 2 billion bank fraud case, asking them to appear before it on September 25.
It said if they fail to appear, their assets will be confiscated under the newly enacted Act aimed at curbing big ticket economic crimes.
The Fugitive Economic Offenders Act came into force from July 31.
Cases of frauds, cheque dishonour or loan default of over Rs 100 crore would come under the ambit of this ordinance.
