Nirav Modi Remanded to Custody in UK Prison until October 17
Nirav, 48, appeared before the Westminster Magistrates' Court via videolink from his London prison for a routine 'call-over' remand hearing.
File photo of Nirav Modi.
London: Fugitive diamond merchant Nirav Modi, wanted in India in connection with the nearly USD 2 billion Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud and money laundering case, was on Thursday further remanded to judicial custody until October 17.
Nirav, 48, appeared before the Westminster Magistrates' Court via videolink from his London prison for a routine "call-over" remand hearing.
His trial is expected for May 11-15, 2020.
Nirav has been lodged at Wandsworth prison in south-west London, one of England's most overcrowded jails, since his arrest in March on an extradition warrant executed by Scotland Yard on charges brought by the Indian government, being represented by the UK's Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) in court.
He was arrested by uniformed Scotland Yard officers on an extradition warrant on March 19 and has been in prison since.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- If Your iPhone Has a True Depth Camera, You Can Now Take 3D Selfies on Snapchat
- Cristiano Ronaldo Says Sex with Girlfriend is Better Than his Best Goal
- Moti Bagh: Documentary Film Based on Life of Uttarakhand Farmer Nominated for Oscars
- OnePlus 7T With Round Triple-Camera Module Revealed in Official Press Image
- 33,000 People Want Oxford Dictionary to Change its Definition of 'Woman'. Here's Why.