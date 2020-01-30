Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Nirav Modi to Appear For Remand Hearing in London Over PNB Fraud Case

Modi, who has been lodged at the Wandsworth Prison in south-west London, will appear via a video-call from prison

PTI

Updated:January 30, 2020, 1:15 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Nirav Modi to Appear For Remand Hearing in London Over PNB Fraud Case
File photo of Nirav Modi.

London: Fugitive Nirav Modi is to be produced for a regular remand hearing at Westminster Magistrates' Court in London on Thursday, on charges over the Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud and money laundering case.

Modi, who is fighting extradition to India, has been lodged at the Wandsworth Prison in south-west London. He will appear via a video-call from prison. His extradition trial is scheduled for five days starting from May 11, with the case management hearings set to begin soon.

The 48-year-old had previously made a last-ditch bail application in November last year, guaranteeing an "unprecedented" house arrest. He had also cited mental health issues from being behind bars at Wandsworth since his arrest in March 2019.

The bail plea was, however, turned down by Chief Magistrate Emma Arbuthnot over fears of witness intimidation and failure to surrender before the court for his extradition trial this year.

The UK's Crown Prosecution Service (CPS), which represents the Indian government in the extradition proceedings, said that there was no further prospect of an appeal for bail in a higher court as the UK High Court had already turned down Modi's plea earlier last year.

Meanwhile, Modi is expected to appear for 'call-over' hearings every 28 days at the Westminster Magistrates' Court, until the case management hearings for his extradition trial begin.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram