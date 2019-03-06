Nirav Modi’s 100-crore Alibaug Bungalow To Be Demolished Using Controlled Blasting Technique

The posh bungalow of fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi is all set to be demolished using controlled blasting mechanism in the wee hours of Friday. The 30,000-square feet structure located around 90 km from Mumbai, at Kihim in Alibaug, was one of the holiday homes of Nirav Modi where he also hosted lavish parties. The current market price of the bungalow is estimated to be around Rs 100 crore.The demolition will be carried out by the Raigad district administration on an order passed by the Bombay high court against the illegal structure.Although the actual demolition process started on January 25, the authorities have not been able to raze the structure with the help of excavators due to superior quality construction material used in the building. Structural engineers were consulted by the administration, after which it was suggested to demolish the structure using controlled blasting.Speaking to News18, the collector of Raigad district, Vijay Suryavanshi said, “The bungalow will be demolished by 9am on Friday by using controlled blasting. A special technical team has inspected the structure and has started fixing detonators by drilling the pillars.”The ground plus one structure was constructed by violating the Costal Regulatory Zone guidelines. Apart from the illegal construction in the CRZ zone, Modi also created a garden outside his villa near the beach, which is a government land falling under the CRZ zone.The mansion was also attached by the Enforcement Directorate following his involvement in defrauding Punjab National Bank to the tune of Rs 13,700 crore. Though the Enforcement Directorate had objected the demolition earlier, it later handed over the bungalow to the Raigad district administration.The bungalow also had a Jacuzzi and a Buddha statue which have been removed and will be handed over to the Enforcement Directorate.58 other constructions have been declared illegal for violating Costal Regulatory Zone in Raigad district and are likely to be demolished soon.