LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Nirav Modi’s Alibaug Bungalow Declared Illegal, to be Pulled Down

Last year, the state government wrote to the ED, which had sealed the bungalow, seeking permission to demolish the illegally-built property on Kihim beach.

News18.com

Updated:January 25, 2019, 6:07 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Nirav Modi’s Alibaug Bungalow Declared Illegal, to be Pulled Down
File photo of diamantaire Nirav Modi who is accused in the PNB fraud case.
New Delhi: The Raigad collectorate on Friday afternoon began demolishing fugitive diamond merchant Nirav Modi's seaside mansion in Kihim in Alibaug.

The demolition orders were issued by District Collector Vijay Suryawanshi after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) handed over the property in Raigad, according to PTI.

Last year, the state government wrote to the ED, which had sealed the bungalow, seeking permission to demolish the illegally-built property on Kihim beach.




Nirav Modi, who is on the run after being named in the Punjab National Bank (PNB) scam, is among 202 bungalow owners who face the threat of their properties being demolished.

Raigad Collector Suryawanshi said the bungalow was illegally built and flouted all environmental norms.

"We have begun proceedings to demolish all 202 illegal bungalows in Alibaug and Murud tehsil," he said.

Nirav Modi, through his lawyer, has told a court that he cannot return to India due to safety concerns and also because his case has been politicised.

According to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Modi and his uncle Mehul Choksi cheated the Punjab National Bank (PNB) of Rs 14,000 crore by fraudulently securing Letters of Undertaking (LoUs) to obtain credit overseas.​

Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram