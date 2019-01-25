Nirav Modi’s Alibaug Bungalow Declared Illegal, to be Pulled Down

Maharashtra: Authorities to soon begin demolition of PNB scam accused diamantaire Nirav Modi's bungalow in Alibag, Raigad district. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/eKfBil5rUU — ANI (@ANI) January 25, 2019

The Raigad collectorate on Friday afternoon began demolishing fugitive diamond merchant Nirav Modi's seaside mansion in Kihim in Alibaug.The demolition orders were issued by District Collector Vijay Suryawanshi after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) handed over the property in Raigad, according to PTI.Last year, the state government wrote to the ED, which had sealed the bungalow, seeking permission to demolish the illegally-built property on Kihim beach.Nirav Modi, who is on the run after being named in the Punjab National Bank (PNB) scam, is among 202 bungalow owners who face the threat of their properties being demolished.Raigad Collector Suryawanshi said the bungalow was illegally built and flouted all environmental norms."We have begun proceedings to demolish all 202 illegal bungalows in Alibaug and Murud tehsil," he said.Nirav Modi, through his lawyer, has told a court that he cannot return to India due to safety concerns and also because his case has been politicised.According to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Modi and his uncle Mehul Choksi cheated the Punjab National Bank (PNB) of Rs 14,000 crore by fraudulently securing Letters of Undertaking (LoUs) to obtain credit overseas.