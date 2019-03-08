Nirav Modi’s Alibaug Bungalow to be Destroyed Using Dynamite Sticks Today

: Punjab National Bank (PNB) scam accused business tycoon Nirav Modi’s luxurious bungalow in Alibaug will be demolished by the office of the district Collector of Raigad on Friday.According to media reports, the demolition process will be carried out through a controlled explosion using dynamite sticks.The opulent bungalow, named Roopanya and estimated to be worth Rs 100 crore, is constructed as a ground-plus-one structure, comprising of a driveway, heavy metal fencing and a huge security gate expands over an area of 33,000 sq ft. It also includes a sprawling swimming pool, resort like slides and expensive fittings.Situated at Kihim beach, over 90 km from Mumbai, it was declared illegal along with 58 other structures that flouted all environmental norms.The bungalow is being demolished because it violates the Coastal Regulatory Zone (CRZ) norms and state permits as well, reports quoted authorities as saying.Efforts to demolish the bungalow have been going on for over a month now. However, even the heavy machinery generally used for demolition activities has been unable to dent strong foundation of the villa.To speed up the process, authorities will now demolish the building through a controlled explosion, using dynamite. Work is underway on drilling holes in the pillars of the building to plant dynamite sticks, media reports said.The demolition was initiated after a Bombay High Court order on a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by NGO Shamburaje Yuva Kranti in 2009, demanded action against illegal bungalows, hotels and resorts violating the high tide and low tide zones small villages along the beaches of Raigad.