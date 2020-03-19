Hours Ahead of Execution, 3 Nirbhaya Convicts Move Delhi HC for Stay on Execution, Hearing Shortly

New Delhi: Three of the four death-row convicts in the Nirbhaya gang-rape and murder case moved the Delhi High Court on Thursday evening challenging the trial court order declining to stay their execution scheduled for early morning on Thursday.

A bench headed by Justice Manmohan is likely to hear the matter at 9pm.

The plea was mentioned before the registry officials who put it up before the Chief Justice of the High Court who marked it to the bench headed by Justice Manmohan.

The trial court on Thursday afternoon dismissed the plea of -- Akshay Kumar Singh, Pawan Gupta, Vinay Sharma -- seeking to stay the death warrants.

They, along with Mukesh Singh, are scheduled to be hanged on Friday morning at 5.30am.

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter. Designed for mobile consumption and social distribution. Get your copy here.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.