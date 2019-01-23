Teaching and Painting in Tihar, Nirbhaya Case Convict Vinay Sharma Leads New Life

: The last time we heard about Vinay Sharma, one of the convicts in the Nirbhaya gang rape, was two years ago when he attempted suicide. He took an excessive number of painkillers and tried to hang himself inside the jail. He was depressed at that time and was under medication.Of all the convicts, Vinay was the only one who had completed his high school. Inside the jail, he wanted to complete his studies and was even provided with the study materials. He was undergoing a diploma course from IGNOU.Tihar authorities have confirmed that he completed his Certificate in Food and Nutrition (CFN). The minimum duration for this course is six months but a person can take two years to complete it.After completing his diploma, Vinay tries to keep himself busy in jail. He has now been shifted to Central Jail 04. He is an active volunteer of Padho Padhao, one of the literacy programmes for inmates. The purpose of this program is to develop the reading ability of the inmates, they are taught basic mathematics like addition, subtraction, multiplication an division. They are also taught calculation of simple interest and proportion.Vinay takes classes under Padho Padhao where he teaches the fellow inmates how to read, write and basic mathematics. He was the only convict in the Nirbhaya case who was able to write and speak moderate English. He, in fact, begins his class by making a sketch on the board followed by ‘Aaj Ke Vichar’ (Thought of the day), a Tihar jail source revealed.He writes about reformation and sometimes asks the jail warden to give him a quotation for Thought of the Day. “Hum badlenge to parivar badlega, parivar se samaj badlega.” (If we will change the family will change, from family the society will change..) was one his recent Thought of the Day.Tihar central jail promotes all the inmates to pursue their interest. “That way the inmates keep themselves busy and they don’t fall for depression,” a Tihar jail official said.Vinay, apart from studies, showed interest in sketching and painting. He even participated in a week’s workshop that was conducted inside the jail with the help of Lalit Kala Academy. Some of his paintings were even out for exhibition and later returned to Tihar.We also spoke to the Fine Arts teacher who closely worked with Vinay. She was also Officer on Special Duty at Tihar Jail for two years. She has worked with the inmates of Tihar Central Jail 01, 02, and 04.While talking about Vinay as a student of Fine Arts, Dr Sushma Yadav, OSD Tihar Jail (2016-18) said, “He did a landscape painting, painted Hanuman, he also portrayed himself sitting behind the bars in one of his sketches. His painting, among other inmates, was also displayed in the exhibition during the workshop.” The other inmates sketched and painted about sex abuse.Sharing her experience, Dr Yadav said when she was teaching Fine Arts to the inmates she got in touch with Vinay. “I knew his name was Vinay. But I didn’t know he is the same Vinay. Later, when asked I was informed about his crime,” she said, adding that he was very keen on painting and sketching.In fact, when he painted Hanuman he also wrote a small note with it. “He was sorry. He wrote that now Hanuman ji would only take him out of the trouble (sankat). ‘I have done wrong but I want to improve…I would never do any such thing... It was a mistake... I don’t want to die…’ those were his words in the note.”When we asked him what he wanted to do, he started crying. “He would breakdown very frequently,” said Dr Yadav who taught him painting and also how to make a perfect line.“Painting works as a therapy. If you are dedicated to painting, you forget where you are, what are you doing. It’s like meditation,” she said.He along with two others - Mukesh and Pawan Gupta -had approached Supreme Court in July 2018 for review petition of the death sentence awarded to them. The petition was junked by the apex court. The fourth convict in the death row, Akshay Kumar didn’t file the review petition.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.