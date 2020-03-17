Take the pledge to vote

News18 » India
1-min read

Nirbhaya Case: Ahead of Hanging, Convict Akshay Kumar Files Second Mercy Petition before President

Officials at Tihar Jail, where the hanging is scheduled to take place, said Kumar filed the petition addressed to the President on Tuesday evening.

PTI

March 17, 2020
Nirbhaya Case: Ahead of Hanging, Convict Akshay Kumar Files Second Mercy Petition before President
File photo of Nirbhaya death row convicts.

New Delhi: Nirbhaya gang rape and murder convict Akshay Kumar has filed a second mercy petition before President Ram Nath Kovind just three days before his scheduled hanging on March 20.

Officials at Tihar Jail, where the hanging is scheduled to take place, said Kumar filed the petition addressed to the President on Tuesday evening.

"This plea will also be forwarded to the Ministry of Home Affairs through the Delhi government," they said.

