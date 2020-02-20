Nirbhaya Case Convict Bangs Head Against Wall at Tihar Jail, Suffers Minor Injuries

New Delhi: Vinay Sharma, one of the four Nirbhaya case convicts to be hanged on March 3, reportedly banged his head against the wall of his cell at Delhi’s Tihar Jail.

A jail official was quoted as telling news agency ANI that Sharma attempted to hurt himself by banging his head against a wall on Sunday and had suffered minor injuries.

Sharma’s lawyer had earlier told the court he is on hunger strike inside prison and was suffering from acute mental illness because of which the death sentence cannot be carried out.

A Delhi court on Monday issued fresh death warrants for the four convicts in the 2012 Delhi gang-rape and murder case and set a new date for their hanging: March 3 at 6am.

This is the third time that death warrants have been issued, after the previous two were stayed because of pending legal options for the convicts.

The first date of execution, January 22, was postponed to February 1 by a January 17 court order. Then the trial court, on January 31, stayed "till further orders" the execution as the four convicts had yet to exhaust all their legal remedies.

The 23-year-old physiotherapy intern, who came to be known as 'Nirbhaya' (fearless), was gang-raped and savagely assaulted on the night of December 16, 2012, in a moving bus in South Delhi. She died of her injuries a fortnight later in a Singapore hospital. Six people, including the four convicts, Ram Singh and a juvenile were named as accused.

Ram Singh, the prime accused, allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself in Tihar jail days after the trial began. The juvenile, who was said to be the most brutal of the attackers, was put in a correctional home for three years.

The juvenile was released in 2015 and sent to an undisclosed location amid concerns over a threat to his life. He, when released, was 20 years old.

