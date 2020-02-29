Nirbhaya Case Convict Files Fresh Mercy Plea, Says Previous One Didn't Have All the Facts

New Delhi: One of the convicts in the 2012 Delhi gangrape and murder case has moved a fresh mercy petition to the President, claiming that the petition filed earlier did not have all the facts.

Akshay Kumar’s fresh petition for commutation of death sentence has been moved three days ahead of the new date for hanging set at March 3 by a Delhi court. He had moved his original mercy petition on February 1 and President Ram Nath Kovind had rejected it on February 5.

On Friday, another convict, Pawan Kumar Gupta filed a curative petition before the Supreme Court seeking his death sentence be changed to life imprisonment. Gupta is the last of the four convicts to have filed a curative petition.

The mercy petitions of the three convicts - Mukesh Kumar Singh, Vinay Kumar Sharma as well as Akshay Kumar - have previously been dismissed by the President. The Supreme Court had earlier dismissed the pleas filed by Mukesh Kumar Singh and Vinay Kumar Sharma that challenged the rejection of their mercy petitions.

A Delhi court had on February 17 said the convicts will hang on March 3, which was the third death warrant issued by the court. The two earlier ones could not be carried out as the convicts took it in turns to use every legal option available to them.

The four convicts, along with two others - one of them a minor - had gang-raped the young woman and tortured her with an iron rod on the night of December 16, 2012. She died on December 29 at a hospital in Singapore.

