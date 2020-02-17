Nirbhaya Case: Convict Mukesh Refuses to be Represented by Advocate Vrinda Grover
The court is hearing applications moved by Nirbhaya's parents and the Delhi government, seeking fresh death warrants for the four convicts.
File photo of four convicted in Nirbhaya rape and murder case.
New Delhi: Mukesh Kumar Singh, one of the four death row convicts in the Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case, told the court on Monday that he does not want to be represented by advocate Vrinda Grover.
Additional Session Judge Dharmender Rana was also informed that another death row convict in the case, Vinay Sharma, is on hunger strike in Tihar jail.
The court is hearing applications moved by Nirbhaya's parents and the Delhi government, seeking fresh death warrants for the four convicts after the Supreme Court granted liberty to the authorities to approach the trial court for issuance of fresh date for the execution of these convicts.
