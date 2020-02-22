Nirbhaya Case: Convict Pawan Gupta Refuses to Meet New Legal Aid in Tihar Jail
Pawan's counsel told media persons that since he has not been able to establish contact with Pawan in the last few days, no legal remedy could be moved on his behalf.
File photo of Nirbhaya death row convicts.
New Delhi: One of the death row convicts in Nirbhaya rape and murder case, Pawan Gupta, has refused to meet his new legal aid in Tihar Jail.
Ravi Qazi was appointed counsel for Pawan last week after his erstwhile lawyer A.P. Singh recused himself from the case.
Pawan has yet not availed the remedy of either curative or mercy petition. He, along with three others are scheduled to be hanged on March 3 at 6 a.m.
The case pertains to the gang-rape and murder of a 23-year-old girl in the national capital in December 2012.
