Nirbhaya Case: Convict Pawan Refuses Lawyer from DLSA as Legal Aid, Jail Authorities Inform Court

Additional Session Judge Dharmender Rana had on Wednesday offered a counsel to Gupta and expressed displeasure over delay from his side.

PTI

Updated:February 13, 2020, 4:28 PM IST
Nirbhaya Case: Convict Pawan Refuses Lawyer from DLSA as Legal Aid, Jail Authorities Inform Court
File photo of Nirbhaya death row convicts

New Delhi: Tihar Jail authorities told a Delhi court Thursday that Pawan Gupta, one of the four death row convicts in the Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case, has refused to take a lawyer offered by DLSA as legal aid.

Additional Session Judge Dharmender Rana had on Wednesday offered a counsel to Gupta and expressed displeasure over delay from his side.

Gupta said he has removed his earlier lawyer and will need time to engage a new one.

District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) had provided Pawan's father with a list of its empanelled advocates to chose from.

Pawan is the only one among the four convicts who has not yet filed a curative petition -- the last legal remedy available to a person which is decided in-chamber. He also has the option of filing a mercy plea.

