Nirbhaya Case: Convict Pawan Refuses Lawyer from DLSA as Legal Aid, Jail Authorities Inform Court
Additional Session Judge Dharmender Rana had on Wednesday offered a counsel to Gupta and expressed displeasure over delay from his side.
File photo of Nirbhaya death row convicts
New Delhi: Tihar Jail authorities told a Delhi court Thursday that Pawan Gupta, one of the four death row convicts in the Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case, has refused to take a lawyer offered by DLSA as legal aid.
Gupta said he has removed his earlier lawyer and will need time to engage a new one.
District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) had provided Pawan's father with a list of its empanelled advocates to chose from.
Pawan is the only one among the four convicts who has not yet filed a curative petition -- the last legal remedy available to a person which is decided in-chamber. He also has the option of filing a mercy plea.
