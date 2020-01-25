Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
  • Municipal Corporations 9/10
  • TRS 8
  • INC 0
  • BJP 1
  • AIMIM 0
  • OTH 0
  • MUNICIPALITIES 113/120
  • TRS 98
  • INC 6
  • BJP 3
  • AIMIM 2
  • OTH 4
Refresh Data
News18 » India
1-min read

Nirbhaya Case Convict Seeks Judicial Review of Mercy Plea Rejection, Claims ‘Non-Application of Mind’

President Kovind had on January 17 rejected Mukesh Singh's plea, three days after it was filed.

News18.com

Updated:January 25, 2020, 3:16 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Nirbhaya Case Convict Seeks Judicial Review of Mercy Plea Rejection, Claims ‘Non-Application of Mind’
File photo of Nirbhaya gang-rape and murder case convict Mukesh Singh (PTI)

New Delhi: A week after his mercy petition against the death sentence was turned down by President Ram Nath Kovind, Nirbhaya case convict Mukesh Singh has challenged the rejection on the grounds of “non-application of mind”.

President Kovind had on January 17 rejected the petition, three days after it was filed. The petition swiftly moved through all the steps as the Delhi government, the Lieutenant Governor and the union home ministry recommended rejection of the petition.

After the rejection, a Delhi court had issued a fresh death warrant for the four convicts - Mukesh Singh (32), Vinay Sharma (26), Akshay Kumar Singh (31) and Pawan Gupta (25) - in the 2012 gang-rape and murder case, which is set to be executed at 6am on February 1.

In his challenge to the mercy plea rejection, Mukesh Singh has argued non-application of mind, one of the five grounds on which judicial review of the order of the President or the Governor under Article 72 or Article 161, as the case may be, is available to death row inmates.

The other grounds are if the order is mala fide, the order has been passed on extraneous or wholly irrelevant considerations, that relevant materials have been kept out of consideration or if the order suffers from arbitrariness.

The latest development comes just hours after the public prosecutor, appearing for the Tihar jail authorities, claimed that the convicts are only adopting "delaying tactics".

The observation came after a Delhi court rejected a petition by the four convicts that sought directions to the prison authorities, alleging they were not handing over certain documents required to file mercy and curative petitions.

Only Mukesh Singh has filed a mercy petition till now. So, the remaining three can still file their own mercy pleas. Also, Akshay and Pawan have not yet filed any curative petitions. The curative petition filed by Vinay was rejected by the Supreme Court.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram