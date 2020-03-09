Nirbhaya Case: Convict Vinay Sharma Approaches LG Anil Baijal Seeking Commutation of Sentence
In his plea, Sharma contended that he does not deserve the extreme punishment of death which is reserved for 'rarest of rare' cases where the alternative option of life imprisonment is unquestionably foreclosed.
File photo of Vinay Sharma
New Delhi: Vinay Sharma, one of the four death row convicts in the Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case, on Monday approached Lt Governor Anil Baijal seeking commutation of his sentence to life imprisonment.
The plea was filed by Sharma, through his advocate A.P. Singh under Sections 432 and 433 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).
"Considering the positive steps towards reformation, his young age, poor socio-economic circumstances, the petitioner humbly prays to commute his death sentence to life imprisonment," the plea said.
