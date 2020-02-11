English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
Nirbhaya Case Convict Vinay Sharma Moves SC Against Rejection of Mercy Plea by President
Sharma, through his counsel AP Singh, has also sought commutation of death sentence to life imprisonment.
File photo of Nirbhaya death row convicts
New Delhi: One of the four death row convicts in the Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case, Vinay Sharma, approached the Supreme Court on Tuesday challenging the rejection of his mercy petition by the President.
Sharma, through his counsel AP Singh, has also sought commutation of death sentence to life imprisonment.
