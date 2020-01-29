Nirbhaya Case: Another Death Row Convict Moves Mercy Plea Before President Kovind

New Delhi: Vinay Kumar Sharma, one of the four death row convicts in the Nirbhaya case, filed a mercy petition before President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday, his lawyer said.

Advocate AP Singh, who represents Sharma, said he has filed the petition with the President's House and has got a receipt of confirmation.

"I have filed the mercy petition for Vinay before the President. I have submitted it by hand," he said.

The Supreme Court has already rejected Sharma's curative petition. Before him, another death row convict Mukesh Kumar Singh had filed the mercy plea, which was rejected by Kovind on January 17.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday dismissed a plea filed by Singh challenging the rejection of his mercy petition.

