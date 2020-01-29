Nirbhaya Case: Another Death Row Convict Moves Mercy Plea Before President Kovind
The Supreme Court court has already rejected the curative petition filed by Vinay Kumar Sharma.
Illustration by Mir Suhail. (News18.com)
New Delhi: Vinay Kumar Sharma, one of the four death row convicts in the Nirbhaya case, filed a mercy petition before President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday, his lawyer said.
Advocate AP Singh, who represents Sharma, said he has filed the petition with the President's House and has got a receipt of confirmation.
"I have filed the mercy petition for Vinay before the President. I have submitted it by hand," he said.
The Supreme Court has already rejected Sharma's curative petition. Before him, another death row convict Mukesh Kumar Singh had filed the mercy plea, which was rejected by Kovind on January 17.
The Supreme Court on Wednesday dismissed a plea filed by Singh challenging the rejection of his mercy petition.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Wednesday 15 January , 2020 Mayawati: Modern India’s Dalit Icon | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Sunday 05 January , 2020 Mamata Banerjee: Turbulent Ally, Fiery Enemy | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Rohit Sharma Fans Go Berserk as Hitman Smashes Consecutive Sixes to Hand NZ Another Super Over Loss
- Indian Fans Hit Back at 'Racist' Comments by Australia U19 Cricketers After World Cup Win
- Australian Open 2020 Day 10, HIGHLIGHTS: Thiem Beats Rafa To Book Semis Spot
- Samsung Galaxy Z Flip: Everything We Know So Far
- Malnourished Lions from Sudan Zoo Get Life Saving Treatment after Viral Photos Cause Global Outrage