'Law Permits Them to Live': Plea to Hang Nirbhaya Convicts Dismissed Over Pending Legal Options
The trial court had on January 31 stayed 'till further orders' execution of the four convicts in the case — Mukesh Kumar Singh (32), Pawan Gupta (25), Vinay Kumar Sharma (26) and Akshay Thakur (31) — who are lodged in Tihar Jail.
File photo of Nirbhaya death row convicts
New Delhi: A Delhi court Friday dismissed Tihar jail authorities' plea seeking fresh date for execution of the four death row convicts in the Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case.
Additional Sessions Judge Dharmendra Rana took note of the Delhi High Court's February 5 order permitting the convicts to exercise their legal remedies within one week.
"It is criminally sinful to execute the convicts when law permits them to live. The High Court on February 5 has permitted the convicts, in the interest of justice, to exercise their legal remedies within one week from same order," the court said.
"I concur with counsel for convicts that death warrants cannot be executed merely on basis of surmises and conjectures. The application is bereft of merit. Same is dismissed. State is liberty to move appropriate application as and when required," the judge said.
The court was hearing the application moved by Tihar jail authorities seeking issuance of fresh death warrants against them.
