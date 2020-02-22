Take the pledge to vote

Nirbhaya Case: Delhi Court Rejects Convict Vinay Sharma's Plea Claiming He Suffers from Mental Illness

The plea had claimed that Vinay Kumar Sharma had sustained grievous head injury and fracture in his right arm, and was suffering from 'insanity', 'mental illness' and 'schizophrenia'.

Updated:February 22, 2020, 5:28 PM IST
New Delhi: A Delhi court on Saturday dismissed a plea by one of the four death row convicts in the Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case claiming he has mental illness and needs treatment.

Additional Session Judge Dharmender Rana rejected the plea by Vinay Kumar Sharma. The plea had claimed that Sharma had sustained grievous head injury and fracture in his right arm, and was suffering from "insanity", "mental illness" and "schizophrenia".

Tihar jail authorities had termed his claims as a "bundle of distorted facts" and told the court that CCTV footage established that the convict had inflicted "superficial" injuries on himself and was not suffering from any psychological disorder.

The psychologist, who appeared on behalf of the jail, said medical checkups of all four convicts were done on a daily basis and they are all fine.

Reacting to Sharma's plea, victim's mother Asha Devi said, "It was a tactic to delay the execution. The convicts are misleading courts. They have exhausted almost all legal remedies and I believe that they will be hanged on March 3."

