Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
  • Municipal Corporations 8/10
  • TRS 7
  • INC 0
  • BJP 0
  • AIMIM 0
  • OTH 1
  • MUNICIPALITIES 113/120
  • TRS 94
  • INC 10
  • BJP 2
  • AIMIM 2
  • OTH 5
Refresh Data
News18 » India
2-min read

Nirbhaya Case: Delhi Court Says No Further Directions Required, Disposes of Convicts' Lawyer's Plea

The public prosecutor, appearing for the Delhi Police, told the court that the Tihar jail authorities have supplied all the relevant documents sought by the lawyer of the death row convicts in the case.

PTI

Updated:January 25, 2020, 1:02 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Nirbhaya Case: Delhi Court Says No Further Directions Required, Disposes of Convicts' Lawyer's Plea
Illustration by Mir Suhail/News18

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Saturday said no further directions were required on a plea by the lawyer of the death row convicts in the 2012 Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case alleging the prison authorities were not handing over certain documents required to file mercy and curative petitions, and disposed of the petition.

Additional Sessions Judge Ajay Kumar Jain said the convicts' lawyer can take pictures of the relevant documents, diary and paintings from the Tihar jail authorities.

The public prosecutor, appearing for the Delhi Police, told the court that the Tihar jail authorities have supplied all the relevant documents sought by the lawyer of the death row convicts in the case.

He claimed that the convicts are only adopting "delaying tactics". "The entire process is to defeat the law. We have already supplied all the documents. We procured all the documents from all the jails where they went," the counsel said.

He then produced before the court the diary of one of the convicts, Vinay Kumar Sharma, which he had named 'Darinda', and several paintings and other documents. "These are all we have. If the court directs, we can hand these over to the convicts right now," the counsel said.

Advocate A P Singh, appearing for the convicts, alleged that Vinay was being slow poisoned and was hospitalised, but his medical reports are not being supplied to him.

He further said though he had received some documents Friday night from the jail authorities, Vinay's personal diary and medical documents have not been supplied. "They (Tihar jail authorities) say there is no such record. Vinay was being slow poisoned. That's why he was sent to hospital. Vinay made several paintings about that and we want to inform the President about it. Also, what he earned from those paintings needs to be informed," Singh said.

He also alleged that another convict Pawan Singh's head was "split open" in Mandoli jail and he was shifted to a hospital but those documents were not supplied to the counsel too.

The documents related to the third convict Akshay Kumar Singh's health were also not supplied and were required to file his curative and mercy petitions, the lawyer said.

Singh had moved an application alleging that the jail authorities were yet to give the documents which are required to file the mercy petition for Vinay (26) and curative petitions for Akshay (31) and Pawan (25).

The Supreme Court recently dismissed the curative petitions of other two convicts — Vinay and Mukesh Singh (32). Mukesh's mercy petition was rejected by the President earlier this month.

The hanging of all four is to take place on February 1 at 6 am, according to the court order.

The 23-year-old paramedic student, referred to as Nirbhaya, was gang-raped and brutally assaulted on the intervening night of December 16-17, 2012, in a moving bus in south Delhi by six people before she was thrown out on the road. She was flown to a hospital in Singapore where she died.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram