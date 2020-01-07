2012 Nirbhaya Gang-rape & Murder: Delhi Court to Shortly Pronounce Order on Death Warrants Against 4 Convicts
During the hearing, the prosecution said there was no application pending before any court or the President right now by any of the convicts and the review petition of all the convicts was dismissed by the Supreme Court.
Illustration by Mir Suhail. (News18.com)
New Delhi: A Delhi court on Tuesday is expected to pronounce its order on issuing of death warrants against the four death row convicts in the 2012 Nirbhaya gang rape-and-murder case. Additional Sessions Judge Satish Kumar Arora said he will pronounce the order at 3.30 pm.
While urging the court to issue the death warrants, the prosecution said, "In between issuance and execution of death warrants of the convicts want to file curative petitions they can do so."
The counsel for two of the convicts, Mukesh and Vinay, said they were in process of filing curative petition in the apex court.
-
