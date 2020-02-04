Delhi HC to Pronounce Tomorrow Order on Centre's Plea Challenging Stay on Execution of Nirbhaya Case Convicts

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court will pronounce on Wednesday its order on the Centre's plea challenging the stay on the execution of four death-row convicts in the Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case.

The 23-year-old physiotherapy intern, who came to be known as 'Nirbhaya' (fearless), was gangraped and savagely assaulted on the night of December 16, 2012, in a moving bus in South Delhi. She died of her injuries a fortnight later in a Singapore hospital.

Mukesh Kumar Singh, 32, Pawan Gupta, 25, Vinay Kumar Sharma, 26, and Akshay Kumar, 31, who are lodged in Tihar jail, were ordered to be hanged on February 1 at 6 am.

Of the four, Mukesh and Vinay have exhausted all their legal remedies, including the clemency plea dismissed by President Ram Nath Kovind on January 17 and the appeal against the rejection was thrown out by the Supreme Court on January 29.

The government had moved the high court after a Delhi trial indefinitely postponed the execution of their death warrant after the inmates sought a stay on their hanging scheduled for 6 am on February 1. No new date for the execution of the four death row inmates has been issued yet.

