Delhi HC to Pronounce Tomorrow Order on Centre's Plea Challenging Stay on Execution of Nirbhaya Case Convicts
The government had moved the high court after a Delhi trial indefinitely postponed the execution of their death warrant after the inmates sought a stay on their hanging scheduled for 6 am on February 1.
File photo of Nirbhaya death row convicts
New Delhi: The Delhi High Court will pronounce on Wednesday its order on the Centre's plea challenging the stay on the execution of four death-row convicts in the Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case.
The 23-year-old physiotherapy intern, who came to be known as 'Nirbhaya' (fearless), was gangraped and savagely assaulted on the night of December 16, 2012, in a moving bus in South Delhi. She died of her injuries a fortnight later in a Singapore hospital.
Mukesh Kumar Singh, 32, Pawan Gupta, 25, Vinay Kumar Sharma, 26, and Akshay Kumar, 31, who are lodged in Tihar jail, were ordered to be hanged on February 1 at 6 am.
Of the four, Mukesh and Vinay have exhausted all their legal remedies, including the clemency plea dismissed by President Ram Nath Kovind on January 17 and the appeal against the rejection was thrown out by the Supreme Court on January 29.
The government had moved the high court after a Delhi trial indefinitely postponed the execution of their death warrant after the inmates sought a stay on their hanging scheduled for 6 am on February 1. No new date for the execution of the four death row inmates has been issued yet.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Wednesday 15 January , 2020 Mayawati: Modern India’s Dalit Icon | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Sunday 05 January , 2020 Mamata Banerjee: Turbulent Ally, Fiery Enemy | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Internet is Gushing Over Kareena Kapoor, Taimur Ali Khan's Pics from Armaan Jain's Wedding
- Bigg Boss 13: Devoleena Bhattacharjee Claims Arhaan Khan Did Black Magic on Rashami Desai
- Sucky Trend: This Viral Video of Leech Sucking Blood is Grossing Netizens Out
- TikTok's New Bizzare Challenge Has Users Blindly Flashing Phone Camera Into Their Eyes
- Cricket Fans Play the Guessing Game as 'Mysterious' Man Dancing With Chahal Intrigues Internet