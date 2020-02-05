Nirbhaya Case: President Rejects Mercy Petition of Another Convict Akshay Kumar Singh

New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind has rejected the mercy petition of Akshay Kumar Singh, one of the four men facing the gallows in the 2012 Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case, Home Ministry officials said on Wednesday.

Singh filed the mercy petition before the President a few days ago, which has now been rejected, said an official.

Kovind has already rejected the clemency petition of two other accused in the case — Mukesh Singh and Vinay Kumar Sharma.

The development came on the day when the Delhi High Court said all the four convicts have to be executed together, not separately, and dismissed the Centre's plea against the trial court's order staying the execution of their death sentence.

Justice Suresh Kumar Kait, while reading out the operative portion of the decision, directed the convicts to exhaust within seven days all the remedies available to them after which the authorities should act as per law.

The Centre and the Delhi government later moved the Supreme Court against the lower court's order staying "till further orders" the execution of all the four convicts in the case -- Mukesh Kumar Singh (32), Pawan Gupta (25), Vinay Kumar Sharma (26) and Akshay Kumar (31), all of who are lodged in Tihar Jail.

The trial court on January 7 had issued black warrants for the execution of all the four convicts in Tihar jail at 7 am on January 22. But they could not be hanged due to pendency of mercy petition of one of them.

On January 17, the trial court fixed 6 am on February 1 as the hanging date and time.

On January 31, the trial court again stayed the execution as the counsel for three convicts -- Pawan, Vinay and Akshay -- urged it to adjourn the matter "sine die" saying their legal remedies were yet to be exhausted.

While the mercy pleas of Mukesh, Vinay and Akshay have been rejected by the President, Pawan has not yet filed it.

Except Pawan, the other three convicts have already filed curative petition, the last legal remedy available to a person, which have been dismissed by the Supreme Court.

(With inputs from PTI)

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.