Nirbhaya Case: SC Junks Convict Vinay Sharma's Plea Against Rejection of Mercy Petition by President
A bench comprising Justices R Banumathi, Ashok Bhushan and A S Bopanna said no ground of judicial review of rejection of mercy petition is made out by Sharma.
The four convicts in the Nirbhaya gangrape and murder case. (Image: Network18)
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case convict Vinay Sharma's plea which challenged the rejection of his mercy petition by the President. Sharma had alleged that the rejection was done in a "mala fide" manner.
A bench comprising Justices R Banumathi, Ashok Bhushan and A S Bopanna said no ground of judicial review of rejection of mercy petition is made out by Sharma, who is one of the four death row convicts in the 2012 case.
All material -- including Sharma's medical report -- was placed before the President, who applied his mind in rejection of mercy plea, the apex court said.
The top court rejected the contention of Sharma that he is mentally ill and said his medical report suggests he is stable.
The trial court had on January 31 stayed "till further orders" execution of the four convicts in the case -- Mukesh Kumar Singh (32), Pawan Gupta,25, Vinay Kumar Sharma,26, and Akshay Kumar,31, who are lodged in Tihar Jail.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Wednesday 15 January , 2020 Mayawati: Modern India’s Dalit Icon | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Sunday 05 January , 2020 Mamata Banerjee: Turbulent Ally, Fiery Enemy | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz, Varun Dhawan's Fight Video from Goes Viral, Watch Here
- Nike React Infinity Run Review: Without Doubt, Miles Ahead of The Adidas Boost
- Moto Razr is Impossible to Repair, And That's Bad News After The 27000 Folds Disaster
- Maharashtra Govt's 'Shiv Bhojan' at Rs 10 is a Rage with Over 2 Lakh Meals sold in 17 Days
- Anand Mahindra Has the Perfect 'Prescription for Life' for His Followers