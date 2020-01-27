Nirbhaya Case: SC to Hear Tomorrow Plea of Death Row Convict against Dismissal of Mercy Petition

New Delhi: The Supreme Court will hear on Tuesday the petition of death row convict Mukesh Kumar in the 2012 Nirbhaya gang-rape and murder case challenging the dismissal of his mercy petition by President Ram Nath Kovind.

A bench of Justices R Banumathi, Ashok Bhushan and AS Bopanna will hear the plea at 12.30 pm on Tuesday.

The mercy plea of the 32-year-old was dismissed by Kovind on January 17.

