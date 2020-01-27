English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
Nirbhaya Case: SC to Hear Tomorrow Plea of Death Row Convict against Dismissal of Mercy Petition
A bench of Justices R Banumathi, Ashok Bhushan and AS Bopanna will hear Mukesh Kumar's plea at 12.30 pm on Tuesday.
New Delhi: The Supreme Court will hear on Tuesday the petition of death row convict Mukesh Kumar in the 2012 Nirbhaya gang-rape and murder case challenging the dismissal of his mercy petition by President Ram Nath Kovind.
A bench of Justices R Banumathi, Ashok Bhushan and AS Bopanna will hear the plea at 12.30 pm on Tuesday.
The mercy plea of the 32-year-old was dismissed by Kovind on January 17.
