Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Coronavirus
News18 » India
1-min read

'Kill Me Too': Wife of Nirbhaya Convict, Who Had Filed for Divorce, Faints Outside Patiala House Court

Akshay Kumar's wife, Puneeta Devi, who filed a divorce petition before a Bihar family court recently, said she and her minor son be hanged too.

PTI

Updated:March 19, 2020, 4:38 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
'Kill Me Too': Wife of Nirbhaya Convict, Who Had Filed for Divorce, Faints Outside Patiala House Court
Illustration by Mir Suhail/News18

New Delhi: The wife of Akshay Kumar, one of the four death-row convicts in the Nirbhaya gangrape-and-murder case, who has filed for divorce, fainted outside the Patiala House court here on Thursday and said she and her minor son be hanged too.

Kumar's wife, Puneeta Devi, filed a divorce petition before a Bihar family court recently, saying she did not wish to live with the label of "a rapist's widow".

"I want justice too. Kill me too. I do not want to live. My husband is innocent. Why is the society after us?," she said while crying hysterically outside the court.

"We were living with the hope that we will get justice but we are being killed everyday for the last seven years," she added.

Devi, who beat herself with sandals, was consoled by the lawyers present outside the court. However, the counsel for the victim's parents said the convict did not deserve any leniency.

"Akshay was a member of our society. Everybody is pained by unnatural deaths, but Akshay does not deserve any leniency," he said.

On March 5, a trial court issued fresh death warrants for 5.30am on March 20 for the execution of convicts Mukesh Singh (32), Pawan Gupta (25), Vinay Sharma (26) and Akshay Kumar (31).

The court was informed on Thursday that no legal remedies of any of the convicts were pending in any court.

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter. Designed for mobile consumption and social distribution. Get your copy here.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram