Nirbhaya Convict Vinay Sharma Moves Delhi HC Claiming Procedural Lapse in Mercy Plea Rejection
The plea claims the recommendation sent to the President to reject the mercy plea did not contain the signature of Delhi Home Minister Satyendar Jain.
File photo of Delhi High Court. (Image: News18)
New Delhi: One of the four death row convicts in the 2012 Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case, Vinay Sharma, on Friday approached the Delhi High Court claiming there were procedural lapses and "constitutional irregularities" in the rejection of his mercy plea by President Ram Nath Kovind.
The petition on behalf of Sharma was moved by his lawyer, A P Singh, who said the matter has been filed in the high court registry.
The plea claims the recommendation sent to the President to reject the mercy plea did not contain the signature of Delhi Home Minister Satyendar Jain.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Tuesday 25 February , 2020 Can Coronavirus Threaten China’s Position As An Economic Superpower? | Crux +
-
Wednesday 26 February , 2020 What Did Donald Trump's Visit Achieve For India & USA? | Crux+
-
Wednesday 26 February , 2020 Scientists Discover First Ever Lifeform That Doesn't Need Oxygen To Survive
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Pic of Baby Saif Ali Khan Looking Exactly Like Taimur Goes Viral
- Infidelity is the Deal-breaker, Says Deepika Padukone on Failed Relationships
- Neha Dhupia Called 'Fake Feminist' for Defending Girl Cheating on Roadies Revolution Contestant
- Pornhub is Offering Free Premium Subscription to Italians Stuck in Coronavirus Lockdown
- Coronavirus Pandemic: Delhi Cinema Halls to Stay Shut Till March 31, Says Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal