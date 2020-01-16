Nirbhaya Convicts Shifted to Jail Number 3 Where Hanging is Set to Take Place: Tihar Officials
Till now, Vinay Sharma was lodged in jail number four, while Akshay Kumar Singh, Mukesh Kumar Singh and Pawan Gupta were lodged in jail number two of Tihar.
File photo of Tihar Jail.
New Delhi: All the four death-row convicts in the Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case were shifted on Thursday to Tihar prison complex's jail number three where their hanging is set to take place, a jail official said.
The four death row convicts — Vinay Sharma, Akshay Kumar Singh, Mukesh Kumar Singh and Pawan Gupta — were scheduled to be hanged on January 22. However, the Delhi government told the High Court on Wednesday their execution has to be postponed in view of the pendency of a mercy petition by one of them.
"We have shifted all the four convicts to jail number three of Tihar, where the execution is set to take place," a senior jail official said.
Till now, Vinay Sharma was lodged in jail number four, while Akshay, Mukesh and Pawan were lodged in jail number two of Tihar.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Sunday 05 January , 2020 Mamata Banerjee: Turbulent Ally, Fiery Enemy | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Sonam Kapoor Shares Her 'Scariest' Uber Experience in London, Says Was Shaken After the Ride
- ATK and Mohun Bagan Merger is Complete: RPSG Group Acquires Majority Stake in Mohun Bagan
- This is How Saif Ali Khan Responded to How to Tackle 'Are You Gay' Question
- PewDiePie, Father of 102 Million '9-Year-Olds', Abandons His Children to Go on a YouTube Break
- Cricket Fans Mourn the Demise of 'Superfan' Charulata Who Cheered for India in World Cup