1-min read

Nirbhaya Convicts Shifted to Jail Number 3 Where Hanging is Set to Take Place: Tihar Officials

Till now, Vinay Sharma was lodged in jail number four, while Akshay Kumar Singh, Mukesh Kumar Singh and Pawan Gupta were lodged in jail number two of Tihar.

PTI

Updated:January 16, 2020, 8:09 PM IST
Nirbhaya Convicts Shifted to Jail Number 3 Where Hanging is Set to Take Place: Tihar Officials
File photo of Tihar Jail.

New Delhi: All the four death-row convicts in the Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case were shifted on Thursday to Tihar prison complex's jail number three where their hanging is set to take place, a jail official said.

The four death row convicts — Vinay Sharma, Akshay Kumar Singh, Mukesh Kumar Singh and Pawan Gupta — were scheduled to be hanged on January 22. However, the Delhi government told the High Court on Wednesday their execution has to be postponed in view of the pendency of a mercy petition by one of them.

"We have shifted all the four convicts to jail number three of Tihar, where the execution is set to take place," a senior jail official said.

Till now, Vinay Sharma was lodged in jail number four, while Akshay, Mukesh and Pawan were lodged in jail number two of Tihar.

