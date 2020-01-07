Nirbhaya Convicts to be Executed in Jail No 3; Tihar to Approach Meerut Hangman

New Delhi: The four convicts in the Nirbhaya case will be executed in Jail No 3, a senior Tihar Jail official said on Tuesday, hours after a Delhi court issued death warrants against them and declared that they will be hanged at 7 am on January 22.

Three of the convicts are lodged in Jail No 2, while one is in Jail No 4, the official said. Sources said the jail authorities will approach a hangman in Meerut to carry out the execution.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.