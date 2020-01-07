English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
Nirbhaya Convicts to be Executed in Jail No 3; Tihar to Approach Meerut Hangman
A Delhi court issued death warrants against the four convicts in the Nirbhaya gang-rape and murder case and declared that they will be hanged at 7 am on January 22.
File photo of four convicted in Nirbhaya rape and murder case.
New Delhi: The four convicts in the Nirbhaya case will be executed in Jail No 3, a senior Tihar Jail official said on Tuesday, hours after a Delhi court issued death warrants against them and declared that they will be hanged at 7 am on January 22.
Three of the convicts are lodged in Jail No 2, while one is in Jail No 4, the official said. Sources said the jail authorities will approach a hangman in Meerut to carry out the execution.
